Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 798,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,486,326 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HEXO were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at $796,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in HEXO by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,940,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 184.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 558,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 369,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 57.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO Stock Performance

NYSE HEXO opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. HEXO Corp. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEXO Company Profile

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.