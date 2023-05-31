monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

monday.com Stock Performance

About monday.com

Shares of MNDY opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.89 and a beta of 0.84. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $171.90.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

