Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.63% of Movado Group worth $40,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOV. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

