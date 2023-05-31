Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of COOP opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $978,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,134,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
