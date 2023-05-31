Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of COOP opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Several analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $978,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,134,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.