Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Myers Industries worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Myers Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYE. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Myers Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

MYE opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Myers Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.