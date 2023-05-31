MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 756,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.18.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

