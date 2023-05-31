Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.77% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,019.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Insider Activity

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $242,682.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,214,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,722.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,697,983 shares of company stock valued at $120,780,978. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

