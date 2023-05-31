Neil J. Hennessy Acquires 1,634 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 1,634 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $11,323.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,201,558.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

Shares of HNNA opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 23.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

About Hennessy Advisors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.