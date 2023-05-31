Neil J. Hennessy Acquires 1,634 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 1,634 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $11,323.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,201,558.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance
Shares of HNNA opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 23.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.95.
Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors
About Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hennessy Advisors (HNNA)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.