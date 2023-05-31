Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $41,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,489 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,908,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,212,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile



Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

