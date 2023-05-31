NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NewMarket by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 152,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,225,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $394.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $404.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.