News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of News by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of News by 8,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

