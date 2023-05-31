Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 318391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Niobay Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Niobay Metals

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. Its principal asset is the James Bay Project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in the northern Ontario, Canada.

