Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CEO Thomas T. Vo Purchases 114,884 Shares of Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 114,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $55,144.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,370,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

NUTX opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. Nutex Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 235.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $53.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutex Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Nutex Health by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 816,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 406,508 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUTX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

About Nutex Health

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.