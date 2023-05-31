OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 621.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 139,597 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of OceanFirst Financial worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCFC. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 17,116 shares of company stock worth $309,699 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

