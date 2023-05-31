OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of OGE Energy worth $40,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 532,884 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,245,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,876,000 after acquiring an additional 408,058 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

OGE stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading

