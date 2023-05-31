OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of OPENLANE worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAR. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Stock Up 0.2 %

KAR stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.