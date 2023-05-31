Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,436,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Organon & Co. worth $40,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

