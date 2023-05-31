Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $39,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $231,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

PANW stock opened at $212.48 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $219.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.28, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.33.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,920 shares of company stock valued at $46,518,820. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

