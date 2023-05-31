Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Parsons by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parsons by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Parsons by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Parsons Stock Performance

NYSE PSN opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

