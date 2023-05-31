PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of PDF Solutions worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $585,189.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $585,189.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,494.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDFS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,406.80 and a beta of 1.42.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

