PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 400.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 164,981 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,228,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $116,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,361 shares of company stock worth $4,247,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PFSI opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

