Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,489,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,533 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $125,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.67, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

