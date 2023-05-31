PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.95

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 1700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

PolyMet Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.86, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.60.

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

