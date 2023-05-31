PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CAO Angelina Hendraka Sells 1,860 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,860 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $36,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 136,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,923.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Angelina Hendraka also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,396 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $27,040.52.
- On Monday, March 27th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $27,037.38.
PowerSchool Price Performance
NYSE PWSC opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.
PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
PowerSchool Company Profile
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
