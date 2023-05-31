PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CAO Angelina Hendraka Sells 1,860 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,860 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $36,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 136,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,923.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Angelina Hendraka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,396 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $27,040.52.

On Monday, March 27th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $27,037.38.

PowerSchool Price Performance

NYSE PWSC opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

