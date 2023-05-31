Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 176,388 Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.90% of Sonder worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sonder by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOND shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sonder in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sonder from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Sonder stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sonder had a negative net margin of 51.65% and a negative return on equity of 4,207.08%. The business had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million.

In other Sonder news, CFO Dominique Bourgault purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dominique Bourgault acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis Davidson purchased 29,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $31,328.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,444,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,699.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 189,188 shares of company stock valued at $117,718 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

