Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 73,580 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of SIGA Technologies worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 44,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $396.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.83. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 30.72%. On average, analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Articles

