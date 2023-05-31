Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 383,800 Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 383,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Ero Copper at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,046,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,264 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Ero Copper Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ERO stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

