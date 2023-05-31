Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,502 shares of company stock worth $107,506. 36.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.8 %

FDP stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.