Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENTA opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 153.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,655,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,321. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

