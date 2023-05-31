Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.07 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DaVita worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,657. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

