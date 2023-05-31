Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.07 Million Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Varex Imaging worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

VREX opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $883.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

VREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

