Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5 Million Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Cutera worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cutera by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $328.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.56. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUTR. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

