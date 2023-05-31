Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,774 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director Harry Chung bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $366,994.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

