Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of American Woodmark worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 50.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.81.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMWD. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

