Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 1,265.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Impinj worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.66. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $146,838.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $38,795.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $146,838.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,209.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,187. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

