Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Astec Industries worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.68 million, a PE ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 148.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

