Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of PROG worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PROG by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PROG by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PROG by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

PROG Trading Up 0.8 %

PRG opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROG

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.