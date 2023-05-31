Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 124,168 Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,168 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.22% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

In related news, Director Michael J. Mardy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,600.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of -0.16. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 million. Research analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVLU. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.80 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Profile

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.