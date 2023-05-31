Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,984 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Innoviva worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Innoviva by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Innoviva by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Innoviva

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,561,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,904,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,195,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 513,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,410. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviva Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $905.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading

