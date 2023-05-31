Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,726 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,726 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,973 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 80.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,521,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 476,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,897,000 after buying an additional 128,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $868.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.81. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

