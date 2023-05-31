Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,503 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of uniQure worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

uniQure Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

uniQure stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

