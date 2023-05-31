Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Sonic Automotive worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 860.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 73,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3,115.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,391.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,391.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,693. 40.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 2.4 %

SAH stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

