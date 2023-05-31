Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Mercury General worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 304,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 37,434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of MCY stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.59. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -19.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Articles

