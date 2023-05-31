Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of NorthWestern worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 46.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.9 %

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Stories

