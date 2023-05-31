Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of FTAI Aviation worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. TheStreet lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FTAI opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

