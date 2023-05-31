Raymond James & Associates Has $1.69 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ST opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Further Reading

