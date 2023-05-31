Raymond James & Associates Has $1.74 Million Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382,837 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,073 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $10,095,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,343,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.75) to GBX 56 ($0.69) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

