Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $140.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.