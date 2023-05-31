Raymond James & Associates Invests $1.70 Million in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Getty Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after acquiring an additional 392,884 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $13,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 234,507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 1,049.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 107,729 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

GTY opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

