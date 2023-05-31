Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,270,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,706 shares of company stock worth $3,448,200. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun Stock Up 6.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.81.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.47 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.